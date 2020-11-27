State capture: Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo 'personally benefited' to tune of R7m from city contractor

For Joburg mayor Geoff Moloantoa Makhubo, there was nothing wrong with a company he had dealings with benefiting from contracts worth millions from the municipality.

Makhubo was testifying at the Zondo commission on Friday about his company Molelwane’s dealings with Regiments Fund Managers, which had a contract with the City of Joburg.

His testimony covered a period when Makhubo was a member of the mayoral committee responsible for finance.

At the time, Makhubo’s company, Molelwane, had a “consulting” contract with Regiments. From that contract, Makhubo “personally benefited” to the tune of R7m between 2006 and January this year.

Makhubo was adamant that there was nothing untoward about this as he had worked “hard to build and start [Molelwane] from the ground”.