'He's crossed the line': Cele slams Malema's call for EFF to fight police

Police minister Bheki Cele has called on police to protect themselves should they come under attack.

This follows statements EFF leader Julius Malema made at the weekend, calling on party members to fight police officers.

Cele condemned Malema's statements, and said officers of the law should never be used as bait for political mileage. “The threats to the lives of police members and their families will not be tolerated,” Cele said.

While addressing EFF supporters in Mohokare, Free State, on Sunday, Malema said that if the police wanted a fight, they must “declare it”.

“We will treat them the same way we treated them in the ’80s. We will not only fight them at the picket lines. We will fight them in their homes, with their own families. We are not scared of the police,” Malema said.