WATCH LIVE | Application for the recusal of the state capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo
The state capture inquiry will hear former president Jacob Zuma's application for the recusal of the inquiry's chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Last week Zuma officially applied for Zondo to recuse himself as the inquiry's chair.
This was just days before the former first Citizen was subpoenaed to appear before the inquiry.
The filing of Zuma’s application, which is understood to be 100 pages long, comes after the inquiry’s secretary, Itumeleng Mosala, warned Zuma’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, that even if such an application were filed, the former president was still expected to appear on November 16.
The hearing continues.
