Small group of Jacob Zuma's MKMVA supporters gather at state capture inquiry
Former president applies for judge Raymond Zondo to recuse himself
A small group of members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) have gathered in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, to show support for former president Jacob Zuma.
Zuma is appearing before the state capture inquiry, where his lawyers are arguing for the recusal of the inquiry's chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
MKMVA members dressed in military uniforms on Monday gathered and sang in support of Zuma near the inquiry venue.
A small group of MKMVA members gathering outside the Zondo Commission to show former president Jacob Zuma who's appearing at the commission where he has applied for deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself as the commission's chair. #StateCaptureInquiry @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/cgkcRUWOEx— Isaac Mahlangu (@IsaacPat) November 16, 2020
A large law enforcement contingent from the Johannesburg metro police department and the public order division of the police have been deployed outside the Johannesburg Civic Centre, where the inquiry is taking place.
Last week Zuma officially applied for Zondo to recuse himself as the inquiry's chair as he believes the deputy chief justice is determined to find him guilty.
This was just days before the former president was subpoenaed to appear before the inquiry.
Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane has taken the stand, addressing what he says are comments made by Zondo which raised concern and gave rise to Zuma's recusal application.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.