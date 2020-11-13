DA plays down ‘losers’ tag

We’ll take lessons from where we did badly, says federal deputy chair after party sheds nine seats in by-elections

PREMIUM

Despite losing nine wards nationally during Wednesday’s by-elections, the DA says being described as the biggest losers “is a bit dramatic”.



The official opposition party, which has been on a downward electoral support trajectory since the 2019 general elections where it garnered 27.45% of votes — down from 30.78% — received yet another bloodied nose on Wednesday when it won only two new wards, lost nine and retained control of 14...

