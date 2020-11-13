New Boardwalk GM sets course for future growth

Tati Tsunke honing venue’s competitive edge with new offerings, retail plans

Improving the standards of the Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment venue is high on the agenda of newly appointed general manager Tati Tsunke.



Tsunke, 42, reported for duty last week, taking over the hot seat from Mike van Vuuren, who retired in October. ..

