'End the disastrous state of disaster,' says DA's John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen has ridiculed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to extend the national state of disaster, and called for it to end.

Ramaphosa said that, at the time of his address, there were more than 742,000 confirmed cases across SA and more than 20,000 Covid-19 related fatalities.

“To ensure that we can keep all the necessary prevention measures in place, we are, as required by the Disaster Management Act, extending the national state of disaster by another month, to December 15, 2020,” he said.