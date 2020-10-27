DA takes back Tshwane after Supreme Court of Appeal ruling

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed a bid by the Gauteng provincial government to appeal a high court ruling that nullifies its move to dissolve the City of Tshwane council.

The capital city has been ruling without political leadership for almost a year after premier David Makhura's executive decided to dissolve the council following months of political instability in the city.

Following the decision to dissolve it, the DA, which was running the city via a coalition government, approached the North Gauteng High Court.

The provincial government in turn applied for leave to appeal the matter at both the SCA and Constitutional Court.

While that process was ongoing, the DA further approached the same court to ask for it to grant permission to enforce its judgment, pending the appeal.