WATCH | Pitch black Nelson Mandela Bay concerns residents
POLITICALLY SPEAKING
No, it is not a blackout. It is the sorry state of our infrastructure in parts of Nelson Mandela Bay.
At public meetings held in the city this week, residents complained about a broken city, a dark city, a dangerous city which has become a playground for criminals.
This week on Politically Speaking, we take a closer look at the infrastructure breakdown in parts of the metro.
