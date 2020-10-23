Cigarettes recovered after truck hijacked

Port Elizabeth police are seeking the community’s assistance in tracing four suspects who allegedly hijacked a truck transporting cigarettes on Thursday.



Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said i that between 11am and 12pm a white Peugeot panel van had allegedly been stopped in Boundary Lane, Mount Pleasant, by a white VW Polo with four occupants in it...

