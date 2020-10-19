Helen Zille on EFF's land claims: Most people are still paying off bank loans for their land

Zille said most South Africans want to live and work together instead of being at war with each other.

“I think most South Africans, in their hearts, know that if we turn this country into a racial war, there will be nothing left for anybody to inherit. No future for anyone or anything,” she said.

She said the killing of farmers will pose a threat to the safety of SA's food security, and slammed the EFF's demand for "stolen land" to be returned

“If we kill farmers there will be no food for everybody,” she said.

“People are actually fundamentally rational, and I don't know what land the EFF said it was protecting because I don't know of any people who have stolen land. Most people are still paying off bank loans for their land. The government has lots of land.”