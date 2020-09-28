Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears evidence on Free State asbestos project

By TimesLIVE - 28 September 2020

The commission will unpack evidence relating to the Free State asbestos project from the former head of the province's human settlements department, Nthimotse Mokhesi.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Herald and Weekend Post lockdown video
The Herald and Weekend Post lockdown video

Most Read

X