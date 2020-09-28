Opening up sector will boost supply of electricity, says Cyril Ramaphosa

In a bid to help the country’s ailing coal-fuelled power stations, the government is opening up the power supply sector to secure almost 12,000MW of additional power from different sources, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Ramaphosa wrote in his weekly newsletter: “Following the commitments we made in the state of the nation address in February, government has now gazetted ministerial determinations that will enable the development of more than 11,800MW of additional power generation.

“To give a sense of the scale of this development, SA now has in the region of more than 30,000MW of electricity available on the national grid each day,” he said.

The president said government was looking at procuring this power through solar, wind and gas generation.

Transparent tendering process

“This electricity will be procured through a transparent tendering process that prioritises competitiveness and cost-effectiveness,” he said.

Having more power generation would make SA desirable for international business investors and would also increase employment opportunities, Ramaphosa said, adding this would be beneficial as the country tried to recover from the lockdown.

“Reliable, secure and affordable energy supply is the lifeblood of any economy. To limit the affect of climate change, it is equally important that energy is sustainable and environmentally sound.”