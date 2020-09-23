'We are only stronger when we have ideas': Mbali Ntuli on DA seeing dissenting voices as 'ill-discipline'

DA leader hopeful Mbali Ntuli says the party sees dissenting voices as “ill-discipline”.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Ntuli said over the past few years dissenting voices and disagreements have led to clashes in the DA, and that the party has seen this as being “ill-disciplined”.

“I think that is the wrong tactic for a political organisation, specifically one that considers itself liberal,” said Ntuli.

Debates should be incredibly central to our ethos as a party. To have people feel they cannot raise their voices or that they need to fear or worry about disciplinary action is the wrong tactic for where the party should be.”

Ntuli said one of the reasons she was running to become leader of the party is “to stop that kind culture” and bring in a “culture where people can debate and have free rein in the party”.

“We are only stronger when we have more ideas. There are plenty of people in our party who have so much to contribute, but can't do so because they don't think they have the mechanism,” said Ntuli.