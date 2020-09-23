Court challenge to Nelson Mandela metro fuel contract
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is being taken to task over the continuous use of one contractor to supply the city’s fleet with fuel.
Fleet Sync Caltex Joint Venture has filed an application with the Port Elizabeth High Court to interdict the city from filling up its fleet at some BP petrol stations...
