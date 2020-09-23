Celebrating our front-line workers
Heritage Day concert will thank those who put their lives on line
Frontline workers have served Bay residents with resilience during a deadly pandemic, and now a group of Bay artists will show their appreciation by honouring them with a music and theatre concert.
The Frontliners Appreciation concert is being staged at the Athaeneum on Thursday to thank security guards, cashiers, petrol attendants, nurses, doctors and others for their efforts over the past six months.
Port Elizabeth events organiser Unathi Ngqolombe is steering the event.
Ngqolombe said she had specially invited at least one representative from each front-line profession to unwind and enjoy the show for free on Heritage Day.
“I have invited some people whom I know personally but in cases where I didn’t know [anyone] I personally went knocking on doors.
“For instance, when I couldn’t think of a cashier or petrol attendant, I approached management at Shoprite and Engen garage and asked that they send a representative to enjoy the show free of charge,” Ngqolombe said.
The guests, and members of the public who purchase tickets, will be treated to an evening of jazz by PE musicians Siya Koyo, Sinethemba Mgebuza and Siya Kolele and a theatre performance by playwright and actor Xabiso Zweni.
Guest speaker and Covid-19 survivor Fezile Papu will share the story of his battle with the virus and highlight the essential role of front-line workers in combating it.
Ngqolombe encouraged the public to attend the event and treat front-line workers they know to an evening of jazz.
Papu said he had developed a newfound respect for and appreciation of front-line workers because of his experience in battling Covid-19.
“I truly have a different sense of appreciation for everyone who risked their lives to some degree when as a country we were in a dark place.
“Not only from the medical space, but all the people who are considered essential workers,” Papu said.
“With us now being on level one, it’s important to realise we’re not out of the woods yet.
“With the second wave hitting some countries worldwide, it’s important to keep to the guidelines and stay healthy.”
After months of turmoil caused by the pandemic, Ngqolombe said she believed in the power of music to heal.
Now that the events sector was slowly getting back into business, there was no better time to appreciate and motivate those who had been serving the metro selflessly since the beginning of the lockdown, she said.
“I am a music fanatic myself and my late husband was a musician.
“I have done a lot of healing from that loss through music and it continues to heal me,” she said.
After seven months of not doing what she loves — organising music events — Ngqolombe said she was glad to finally be able to share the beauty of music with the public.
The last event she hosted was a tribute to her late husband, Bay musician Siya Mndebele, at the Athenaeum in February.
The Frontliners Appreciation concert is at 4.30pm at the Athenaeum, Athol Fugard Terrace, Central, on Thursday.
Tickets cost R100, available from Ngqolombe on 076-943-9456, or at the door.
Space is limited to 100 guests and Covid-19 regulations will be adhered to.
HeraldLIVE
