Celebrating our front-line workers

Frontline workers have served Bay residents with resilience during a deadly pandemic, and now a group of Bay artists will show their appreciation by honouring them with a music and theatre concert.

The Frontliners Appreciation concert is being staged at the Athaeneum on Thursday to thank security guards, cashiers, petrol attendants, nurses, doctors and others for their efforts over the past six months.

Port Elizabeth events organiser Unathi Ngqolombe is steering the event.

Ngqolombe said she had specially invited at least one representative from each front-line profession to unwind and enjoy the show for free on Heritage Day.

“I have invited some people whom I know personally but in cases where I didn’t know [anyone] I personally went knocking on doors.

“For instance, when I couldn’t think of a cashier or petrol attendant, I approached management at Shoprite and Engen garage and asked that they send a representative to enjoy the show free of charge,” Ngqolombe said.

The guests, and members of the public who purchase tickets, will be treated to an evening of jazz by PE musicians Siya Koyo, Sinethemba Mgebuza and Siya Kolele and a theatre performance by playwright and actor Xabiso Zweni.

Guest speaker and Covid-19 survivor Fezile Papu will share the story of his battle with the virus and highlight the essential role of front-line workers in combating it.

Ngqolombe encouraged the public to attend the event and treat front-line workers they know to an evening of jazz.