JA Floral workers open police case

Four women who were allegedly asked to show their underwear to a manageress after blood was found in a staff toilet laid complaints with the police at the Walmer station on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said four cases of crimen injuria would be investigated.

Crimen injuria is defined in SA as an act of “unlawfully, intentionally and seriously impairing the dignity of another”.

As anger continued to mount about the treatment of the JA Floral Distributors employees, the police arrested four EFF members on Monday after charging into a group of red berets sitting outside the Fairview shop.

The gates to the store’s premises were open and EFF members sat on the pavement blocking the entrance to show solidarity to the four women.

In the parking lot, balaclava-clad men stood at attention, watching the police and EFF interact.

The aggrieved women alleged they had been subjected to a degrading underwear inspection at work after what looked like menstrual blood was spotted in the toilet bowl by another manager.

Out of the 30 employees at the store, only four black women were reportedly subjected to the humiliating inspection by a manageress, causing them to believe the incident may have been racially motivated.

The manageress has since been fired.