JA Floral workers open police case
Four women who were allegedly asked to show their underwear to a manageress after blood was found in a staff toilet laid complaints with the police at the Walmer station on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said four cases of crimen injuria would be investigated.
Crimen injuria is defined in SA as an act of “unlawfully, intentionally and seriously impairing the dignity of another”.
As anger continued to mount about the treatment of the JA Floral Distributors employees, the police arrested four EFF members on Monday after charging into a group of red berets sitting outside the Fairview shop.
The gates to the store’s premises were open and EFF members sat on the pavement blocking the entrance to show solidarity to the four women.
In the parking lot, balaclava-clad men stood at attention, watching the police and EFF interact.
The aggrieved women alleged they had been subjected to a degrading underwear inspection at work after what looked like menstrual blood was spotted in the toilet bowl by another manager.
Out of the 30 employees at the store, only four black women were reportedly subjected to the humiliating inspection by a manageress, causing them to believe the incident may have been racially motivated.
The manageress has since been fired.
Beetge said four people, three women, and one man, had been arrested on Monday when police clashed with the EFF outside the shop.
“They were arrested for hindering the police from carrying out their duties and refusing to stand in a demarcated area.
“They refused to adhere to these requests and blocked the traffic from entering or exiting the premises.”
EFF regional spokesperson Luvuyo Ponase said it appeared as if the police were protecting the interests of the shop.
“We had expected the police to act like this as their attitude became that of a private security company hired by the shop.”
“The EFF never hindered anyone from entering or leaving the premises.
“We were negotiating with the police and allowed people to enter.
“We never hindered anything.”
He said the party had videos of police throwing stun grenades at party members as they fled.
“They were running away.
“We thought the police would be there to protect us as well from this private security company.
“We can’t be blamed for this.
“We have been violated.”
He said the party wanted the family-owned business to do more than just fire the manageress.
“These four women deserve paid leave, compensation, counselling, and a public apology.
“They approached the EFF.
“We are here to fight for them.”
The company’s lawyer, Anton Bakker, did not respond to a request for comment.
However, the store posted a statement on Saturday to Facebook in which manager Dominique de Freitas said: “As a family business, JA Floral Distributors has always prided themselves on how the staff is treated.
He said the JA Floral Distributors had acted decisively to deal with an “unfortunate incident”.
Meanwhile, sitting in front of the gate the EFF members started to wave money and bank cards insisting they just wanted to buy flowers.
“I want to buy flowers for my wife,” one shouted.
The public order policing quickly formed a barricade with their shields, refusing to allow the EFF to enter.
Police Colonel Simon Barkhuizen asked that the EFF move to a demarcated area adjacent to the property.
When the EFF refused and asked what laws were they breaking, Barkhuizen shouted out: “Shields up. Arrest them.”
Pandemonium broke out as the police charged into the people as the red berets jumped up to flee.
Stun grenades were thrown into the street, causing the protesters to flee further up the road.
A handful of women were roughly thrown to the ground, with watches and cellphones left cracked in the scuffle.
One woman, whose pants had slipped down, had four police officers around her as they tried to handcuff her.
“Don’t touch me. Don’t touch me,” she shouted.
The police then allowed her to stand up and frogmarched her into a nearby police vehicle.
Two more women and a man were also knocked to the ground by police and handcuffed.
All four were roughly pushed inside a police van.
One of the women, peeping through the small window, kept shouting at the police.
“You arrested me for standing up for people who were sexually assaulted. I will not stop.”
A police officer shouted at the media for trying to speak to the woman, also demanding that video and pictures not be taken.
During the clash, a number of officers shouted at reporters and photographers to stop taking pictures and video.
