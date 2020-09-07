WATCH | Chester Missing take shots at Helen Zille and DA

Mzansi's controversial puppet Chester Missing has again taken the mickey out of the DA and party members, including Helen Zille, in a new skit.

The video comes after John Moodey resigned as the DA’s Gauteng leader last week, citing differences with the party's direction and leadership. In his resignation speech, Moodey said the DA was “no longer a home” for him and he was even struggling to sleep in the party's T-shirt.

“I can no longer drive my end for a better SA in this environment. And I’m aware of many more DA members who feel the same way that I do,” said Moodey.

Moodey also criticised federal chairperson, Zille, over her tweets about black people living in a perpetual state of victimhood, saying the comments were hurtful and insensitive.