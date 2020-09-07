Clicks store petrol-bombed as EFF shut down over hair ad kicks off
The Clicks at Saveways Centre in Emalahleni (Witbank) was petrol-bombed on Monday morning.
A police source told TimesLIVE that there was minimal damage, with just a trolley catching fire.
Management of Saveways Clicks confirmed the incident. They said they were still conducting an investigation into the incident.
AND SO IT STARTS!!! CLICKS STORE WITBANK PETROL BOMBED. pic.twitter.com/h6sIeY4NTR— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) September 7, 2020
At the nearby Highveld Mall, a few EFF members have gathered in the parking lot. Inside the mall, the opening time has come and gone with the roller doors yet to be opened. Staff arrived at work in their plain clothes and were apparently advised to use a back entrance by security.
This comes as the EFF is leading a protest aimed at shutting stores run by the beauty and health retailer countrywide, after an advert deemed demeaning to black hair.
Party leader Julius Malema is outside Clicks at the Mall of the North, Polokwane.
“The only way to make capitalists apologise and feel genuine remorse is for them to lose money. #ClicksMustFall,” the party states.
The situations at Clicks at Highveld Mall in Witbank. Shops have closed their doors as the EFF crowd has descended onto the mall. @TimesLIVE #ShutdownClicks pic.twitter.com/vYxDLbCsKn— Naledi (@Naledi_Mailula) September 7, 2020
CIC @Julius_S_Malema is outside Clicks at the Mall of the North, Polokwane with the Provincial leadership, fighters and ground forces.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 7, 2020
The only way to make capitalists apologize and feel genuine remorse is for them to lose money. #ClicksMustFall pic.twitter.com/sbzt6OmE6q
Members of the EFF block the entrance of Clicks in Goodwood Mall, Cape Town after after 'racist' advert @TimesLIVE @Clicks_SA @EFFSouthAfrica @EFF pic.twitter.com/E6Dbci5iKm— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) September 7, 2020
Clicks has apologised for the advert on its website, as has brand TRESemmé South Africa.
Commenting on the protest action on Sunday, Clicks said it "provides a much-needed healthcare service to South Africans and stores will not be closed. Contingency plans have been put in place to ensure the safety of both customers and staff."
The retailer added it has taken full accountability and apologised unreservedly for the advertisement published on its website and has taken immediate action to address all concerns.
TRESemme said: "We are very sorry that images used in a TRESemmé South Africa marketing campaign on the Clicks website promote racist stereotypes about hair. The campaign set out to celebrate the beauty of all hair types and the range of solutions that TRESemmé offers, but we got it wrong. The images are not in line with the values of our brand, or of Clicks. TRESemmé South Africa apologises for the offence these images have caused. We also apologise to the Clicks group."
"We are looking into how this happened and why it wasn’t picked up, and we will take all necessary steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again."
Despite the apologies, protests were being staged at various centres on Monday morning by groups EFF supporters, including at the Mall of Africa. The Clicks store was closed as members of the EFF sang protest songs at its door.
This is a developing story
Clicks Mall of Africa,Midrand closed as EFF Members closes clicks doors following a 'racist' advert @TimesLIVE @Clicks_SA @EFFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/TU7y4Af6Qo— Thapelo Morebudi (@Jtmorebudi) September 7, 2020
