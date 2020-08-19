David Mabuza still too ill to answer questions in parliament

Deputy President David Mabuza has written to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise informing her that he is unable to attend to his scheduled parliamentary obligations.

Mabuza told Modise that his medical team had extended his time off.

He was scheduled to appear before the National Assembly on Thursday to answer MPs' questions.

Last month both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces postponed their oral question sessions with him due to an apology citing ill health.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Mabuza remained committed to availing himself at an alternative date to be agreed by parliament and his office.