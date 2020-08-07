Dlamini-Zuma rejects claims her cigarette ban has failed

PREMIUM

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has disputed claims that the cigarettes sales ban has failed to reduce the number of smokers in SA.



Also, she said there was no evidence that the ban had led to an increase in illicit trade...

