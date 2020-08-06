Bay acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu accused of acting without thinking

Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu does not have a full grasp of municipal processes and procedures and acts on a whim without a thought for the stability of the metro or the consequences of irregular decisions.



This is according to ACDP councillor and a former chair of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee, Lance Grootboom, on hearing that Mapu had placed sports, recreation, arts and culture executive director Noxolo Nqwazi on precautionary suspension on Friday...

