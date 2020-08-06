Politics

Bay acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu accused of acting without thinking

By Nomazima Nkosi - 06 August 2020

Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu does not have a full grasp of municipal processes and procedures and acts on a whim without a thought for the stability of the metro or the consequences of irregular decisions.

This is according to ACDP councillor and a former chair of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee, Lance Grootboom, on hearing that Mapu had placed sports, recreation, arts and culture executive director Noxolo Nqwazi on precautionary suspension on Friday...

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Remembering the 1990 Northern Areas uprising

