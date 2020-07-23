'I'm not stubborn': Angie Motshekga amid criticism from MPs

The debate about the government's decision to reopen schools during a pandemic dominated discussions on Wednesday at a parliamentary debate on the department of basic education’s adjusted budget, as the sector waits to hear the cabinet’s decision on the matter.

Opposition parties slammed the basic education department’s decision to reopen schools without the adequate basic infrastructure in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

MPs also questioned the government’s decision to allow for taxis to operate at full capacity when they which are widely used by both learners and teachers.

The government is also under pressure from influential teacher unions who are calling for the closure of schools. The cabinet is expected to take a decision on the matter at a meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The department lost out on R2.1bn when finance minister Tito Mboweni tabled a supplementary budget in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis which has crippled the economy.