Gender commission wants 'concrete action' after Soweto gogo raped, killed

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has condemned the alleged rape of a 61-year-old grandmother and her 21 -year-old daughter in Dobsonville, Soweto, at the weekend.

Spokesperson Javu Baloyi said the commission learnt that the grandmother later died at the Tshepo Themba private hospital due to injuries sustained during the rape.

Baloyi said the commission was calling for concrete action to be taken.

“The commission has during this lockdown and whilst conducting its activities as part of the essential services been calling for a move from rhetoric statements to more concrete actions when it comes to dealing with gender-based violence (GBV) and other related atrocities,” he said.

“The rape of the grandmother and her daughter shows that the perpetrators of GBV are daring [and] acting with impunity.”