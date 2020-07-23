Gender commission wants 'concrete action' after Soweto gogo raped, killed
The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has condemned the alleged rape of a 61-year-old grandmother and her 21 -year-old daughter in Dobsonville, Soweto, at the weekend.
Spokesperson Javu Baloyi said the commission learnt that the grandmother later died at the Tshepo Themba private hospital due to injuries sustained during the rape.
Baloyi said the commission was calling for concrete action to be taken.
“The commission has during this lockdown and whilst conducting its activities as part of the essential services been calling for a move from rhetoric statements to more concrete actions when it comes to dealing with gender-based violence (GBV) and other related atrocities,” he said.
“The rape of the grandmother and her daughter shows that the perpetrators of GBV are daring [and] acting with impunity.”
Baloyi said the police must ensure that perpetrators are found and dealt with.
“As the CGE, we believe that justice should not be heard but must be seen to be working effectively for all citizens. As a legal maxim, justice delayed is justice denied. Women and children cannot be at the mercy of perpetrators of gender-based violence, be it in the streets or their private spaces,” he said.
“Enough is enough.”
While similar attacks appeared to be on the rise during the lockdown period, Baloyi said perpetrators should not be spared any mercy.
“Our justice system should show no mercy for any person who commits gender-based violence and other related atrocities as this will send a clear message to would-be perpetrators that enough is enough.
“The commission believes that the national lockdown due to the effects of Covid-19 should offer an opportune moment to create a society that is free from gender oppression and inequality.”
