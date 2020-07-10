Acting mayor approved Nqwazi pay hike

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye approved the salary increase for ousted city manager Noxolo Nqwazi in January.



It emerged on Thursday that Buyeye signed memorandums approving Nqwazi’s salary increase and those of CFO Selwyn Thys, executive directors of economic development, tourism and agriculture Anele Qaba and infrastructure and engineering Walter Shaidi...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.