Kindness going a long way in Port Alfred

A group of volunteers in Port Alfred are making a huge difference in the small town through their Facebook page Ndlambe Lockdown Support Group.

From making masks to distributing food parcels and setting up pet adoptions, the group is now creating tiny vegetable gardens in drums for families.

The non-profit organisation encourages locals to reach out and ask for help.

While some of the pleas for help are heartbreaking, the response to these cries is a shining light in uncertain times.

The group’s founder, Chris Stylianou, who is not a stranger to charity work, said he had established the page in March in response to the hardships faced by many poor people during the lockdown.

“Having lived in Port Alfred before and knowing the high rate of unemployment in the area, I called a couple of my friends to assist me.”

To ensure transparency, Stylianou is using a local wholesaler’s account for cash donations.

To date, the fund has supplied more than 6,000 food parcels and has raised R1.3m, in addition to some people dropping off donations at their local Spar.

“We have had the most incredible experience, especially because I have made sure that this organisation is kept apolitical and non-religious, however, many churches have supported us.

“Some of the biggest donations range from two 40-ton trucks full of potatoes, a truckload of oranges, pineapples, milk and a R40,000 donation.

“One of our concerns is to not create a dependency ... what we are busy with at the moment is the implementation of a garden and our food garden project will be for individuals,” he said.