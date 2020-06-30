Alcohol traders must lead responsible drinking campaign to avoid another ban: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane on Tuesday urged liquor traders to champion responsible drinking to prevent a total shutdown of booze sales.

Nkoana-Mashabane told MPs during a debate on gender-based violence in the National Assembly that the role played by alcohol in gender violence could force the government to reconsider lifting the ban on alcohol sales.

“Illegal liquor outlets have been closed - 310 of them. But even the legal ones need to take responsibility,” she said.

“Before we have a total shutdown on liquor outlets, can they also join in campaigning that there is drinking that is responsible and that liquor should not become a menace in our society?”

Nkoana-Mashabane said in June alone, at least 30 women had been “slaughtered” in their homes.