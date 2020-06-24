Treasury will reject 'unnecessary' funding requests from departments

The National Treasury has warned government departments that it will reject funding requests that do not make sense, and will put each item of state expenditure through a rigorous process before it is approved as part of its zero-based budgeting policy.

“Programmes that have very little impact on economic performance or service delivery will be phased out,” said Treasury said in the Budget Review document.

It has also cautioned state-owned enterprises that requests for bailouts or additional funding from the fiscus will only be entertained if they contribute to improving the balance sheet of these companies.