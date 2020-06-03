Politics

Politicians react to court's judgment on 'irrational' lockdown regulations

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 03 June 2020
The high court ruled on Tuesday that some of the lockdown rules are unconstitutional, irrational and invalid.
Politicians have weighed in on the high court's judgment on level 4 and 3 lockdown regulations.

The North Gauteng High Court declared that the regulations gazetted by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma were “unconstitutional and invalid”, TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday.

The declaration was made for alert level 4 and 3 lockdown regulations put in place to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The court sided with the Liberty Fighters Network and Hola Bon Renaissance Foundation when the two organisations challenged the regulations.

“The clear inference I draw from the evidence is that once the minister [Dlamini-Zuma] had declared a national state of disaster and once the goal was to ‘flatten the curve’ by way of retarding or limiting the spread of the virus — all very commendable and necessary objectives — little or in fact no regard was given to the extent of the impact of individual regulations on the constitutional rights of people and whether the extent of the limitation of their rights was justifiable,” said judge Norman Davis.

The declaration, however, does not mean that the rules of lockdown will be removed. The government has 14 days to update the regulations in line with the court's judgment, and level 3 regulations remain for now.

The government is studying the judgment but Liberty Fighters Network's president Reyno de Beer said it “would be a total slap in the faces of the people of SA” should the government appeal.

On social media, politicians voiced their opinions on the matter. Here is what they had to say:

