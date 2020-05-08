'Lockdown will cost more lives than it can save - end it': DA's Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Friday called for an end to the national lockdown.

Steenhuisen said he had withdrawn his support of the lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March, and criticised the regulations.

“The real tragedy playing out here is no longer the coronavirus, but the lockdown itself because this lockdown is going to cost many more lives than it can possibly save,” he said.

“This is a hard truth to speak and it is even harder to hear. But it must be spoken. We have to end the lockdown crisis, and we have to do it now. There is very little for us to gain and almost everything to lose by keeping people at home and keeping businesses shut any longer,” said Steenhuisen.