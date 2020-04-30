23,000 arrested for breaking lockdown regulations: NPA

Almost 23,000 people have been arrested for breaking Covid-19 regulations introduced to govern the nationwide lockdown.

A National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) report presented to parliament's justice and constitutional development committee on Wednesday showed that about 67% (15,338) of the of 22,944 arrests were of those who failed to confine themselves to their place of residence.

Just over 2,300 people were arrested for convening or attending a gathering during lockdown, while 1,747 were arrested for failing to close premises when not involved in the provision of essential goods or services.

A whopping 875 people were arrested for operating businesses not involved in the manufacturing, supply or provision of essential goods or services. The lockdown regulations restricted trade only to businesses that offered an essential service, such as those trading in food or medicine.