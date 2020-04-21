Ramaphosa tells ANC that SA needs R1-trillion for Covid-19 relief: insiders

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to have told an extended meeting of the ANC’s National Working Committee on Monday that he needed to raise R1-trillion immediately to cushion the impact of Covid-19.

This is as the ANC instructed the government to consider a minimum-income support grant that covers those currently falling outside of social grants — particularly informal workers and the unemployed.

Ramaphosa addressed the virtual meeting just after 10am, where he clarified to party leaders that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has guaranteed that loans it has offered to SA “do not come with strings attached”.

“He clarified that the IMF offered us loan money with no strings attached and free of interest. He explained that the IMF has done away with its structural adjustment programme that it had in the past,” a source in the meeting explained.