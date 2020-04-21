Stephanie Sandows on married life: Marriage is great, but it’s more than just that

Scandal! actress Stephanie Sandows has given fans a glimpse into what life has been like since tying the knot, calling it both challenging and rewarding.

After months of speculation, Stephanie and actor Hungani Ndlovu confirmed their nuptials by sharing a video from their special day on social media.

Since then, the couple have been opening up about their marriage and Stephanie recently took to Instagram to speak about it being the “most challenging thing and the most rewarding”.

“The most frequently asked question I still get is, ‘so how’s married life?’ The generic answer is, ‘it’s great’, because if I were to get into it, really answer; I’d tell you how it can be the most challenging thing and the most rewarding, you can experience the happiest moments and saddest, the countless laughs and cries too."

She said marriage is a “culmination of extreme highs and painful lows” but said she couldn’t imagine a better partner than Hungani.

“The process of learning and then unlearning, letting go, forgiving, eating humble pie (often). The power of kindness & respect, the random kiss on the forehead or hug for no apparent reason. The power of being present not just in body but in mind too, the power of switching off the outside world and focusing on each other, even if only for a split second," said Stephanie.

"The joy of letting go, being silly and wearing your heart on your shoulders at the risk of it being broken and then after all that - still choosing each other - every day, no matter what.”

She said she looked forward to many more years and lessons ahead

“I wonder what other lessons forever will bring,” she added.