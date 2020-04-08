Herman Mashaba pauses launch of political party due to Covid-19
Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba says plans for launching his political party are still in the pipeline, but have been paused due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Mashaba was answering frequently asked questions on his Twitter page.
"Because of the current situation facing our country with this invisible coronavirus, unfortunately, we have to respect the loss of our country forcing us to put everything on hold," said Mashaba.
The name of his party, which was launched under the banner of The People's Dialogue, might change said Mashaba, further adding that it will be decided by South Africans.
"Are we going to name the party The People's Dialogue? Let me tell you something, the name of our political party will be decided by you the people of South Africa.
"There will be a questionnaire out soon, where we are going to ask you to give suggestions for the name of our new political party," Mashaba said.
Two of the most frequent questions I have received during #AskMashaba:— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 6, 2020
1. Are we still launching our political party in June?
2. What will the name of the party be?
You ask, I answer: pic.twitter.com/tgyve5oV9N
Mashaba also shared his thoughts on how government was dealing with the coronavirus and nationwide lockdown.
"I'm personally pleased with the manner in which the president and the government is handling this matter. This disease, this pandemic is a reality and it is a reality that all of us as South Africans need to take individual and collective responsibility to ensure that we defeat it."
#Day11ofLockdown— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 6, 2020
My thoughts on how government is dealing with #Covid19inSA.
🇿🇦 #AskMashaba pic.twitter.com/yTxC13BqlP
On the death penalty, Mashaba said: "I have been on record for more than 20 years as a supporter of the death penalty."
#AskMashaba "What crimes do you think deserve the death penalty?"— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 6, 2020
I have been on record for more than 20 years as a supporter of the death penalty.
Specifically for these two categories: pic.twitter.com/OmH2YiMCKi
His stance on immigration and foreign nationals:
I was asked my stance on immigration and foreign nationals.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 6, 2020
Here's my answer.
Tomorrow, we release a brand new #AskMashaba.
You don't want to miss it! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QAbSjPDtoZ