Nelson Mandela Bay ANC elective conference delayed
The ANC’s Nelson Mandela Bay elective conference could be pushed back as far as May due to delays caused by the party’s new computer membership system.
ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said the conference, which was initially set for March 27 to 29, had been moved as all party members had to be registered on the party’s new system...
