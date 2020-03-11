WATCH | Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak

More than 4,200 have died, according to a tally of government announcements.

Italy, with more than 10,100 cases and 631 deaths, sealed off much of its industrial north, where six prisoners were killed in a riot over curbs on visits.

The government also ordered cinemas, theatres and museums to close, cancelled sporting events and told shops and restaurants to ensure patrons remained at least a metre apart.

Recovered coronavirus patients speak out about their experiences.