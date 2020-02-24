METRO MATTERS | Resident concerned over leaks in KwaNobuhle

A KwaNobuhle resident has voiced concerns over the clean water he says has been streaming down Gwali Street in KwaNobuhle for years.

Sakhumzi Mbaduli, 26, said he was concerned that Nelson Mandela Bay metro was battling a drought crisis yet clean water was running down the street.

“The leaks have been here for an inordinate amount of time and I would have expected them to be fixed by now,” Mbaduli said.

He said the issue had been reported telephonically.

Municipal workers had dug up the site but nothing had been done to fix the problem.

“Early last year when the leak started, municipal workers came and dug.

“We are not sure whether it’s a pipe that burst.

“They left it like this and since then no-one has come to fix it,” he said.

He said he read almost every day in the newspapers how residents should report water leaks and save water.

“The huge volume of water being lost is unacceptable. It is thousands of litres of water just running away.”