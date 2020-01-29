The DA can go to hell — Holomisa

PREMIUM

The DA can go to hell. This was UDM president Bantu Holomisa’s reaction after DA federal council chair Helen Zille said the party would never put former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani back in government again.



Zille was speaking at the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday, where she said that coalitions would dominate the political landscape in the next elections...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.