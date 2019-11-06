Jacob Zuma vs Derek Hanekom - A timeline of the 'apartheid spy' battle

Former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday maintained, through his lawyer Mpilo Sikhakhane, that his tweet about Derek Hanekom being an “enemy agent” was taken out of context.

This was said in court as Zuma's and Hanekom's lawyers argued their cases in the absence of the ANC stalwarts.

Here is a timeline of how and when it all started:

Malema exposes Hanekom and EFF's plan - July 2019

EFF leader Julius Malema exposed what had been a long kept secret that the former ANC tourism minister Derek Hanekom met with the party to plot a plan to oust Zuma from office. The EFF at the time had been calling for a motion of no confidence against Zuma.

“Today he calls us fascists, but Derek Hanekom plotted with the EFF to bring down President Zuma. The same goes with Solly Mapaila [deputy general secretary of the South African Communist Party] too.”