Malema and Ndlozi troll Athol Trollip after losing to Helen Zille

While the return of former DA leader Helen Zille has received mixed reactions, EFF leader Julius Malema and his party national spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, have been having fun trolling former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip.

This comes after Zille defeated Trollip and MPs Mike Waters and Thomas Walters in a contested election on Sunday for the federal council chair position.

TimesLIVE reported that she replaces James Selfe, who announced in June that he would be stepping down.

Wasting no time after the news broke, Malema shared a meme that saw social media buzzing.