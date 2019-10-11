Nelson Mandela Bay managers’ axing worries premier Mabuyane
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has raised concerns about the recent axing of senior managers at the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, saying there were laws that had to be adhered to.
He is expected to meet mayor Mongameli Bobani, who wants to explain developments over the last week, including the chopping and changing of acting city managers...
