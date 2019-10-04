These are the questions Zondo wants Zuma to answer

The state capture inquiry has sent former president Jacob Zuma 80 questions about the evidence given against him in its hearings, including queries about the proposed nuclear deal with Russia, why he fired finance ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan and details about his relationship with late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.



The commission has provided the former head of state with an 11-page list of “areas of interest” on which it wants him to give answers, and has specifically questioned him about his relationship with the Gupta family and if he derived any benefit from his son Duduzane’s business partnership with them...

