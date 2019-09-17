Eastern Cape ANC threatens to move against Andile Lungisa

Fed up with waiting for the ANC’s national bosses to force Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa to step down as a member of the mayoral committee, the party’s Eastern Cape leadership has warned it will take over the process of disciplining him.



The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) resolved in November that Lungisa should resign as a member of the Bay’s mayoral committee and remain an ordinary councillor until his criminal case is finalised. He refused to do so...

