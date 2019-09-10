'It is utter rubbish. It's a lie': Shamila Batohi on R1.7m CR17 payment claim

Batohi, speaking on SABC Morning Live, was asked for her response to the claims that she had received nearly R2m – given her standing and perception that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had to be independent and above reproach.

According to the rumours, she was paid the money on March 14 2018.

"Well I'm not sure I should dignify that with a response actually," was her initial reaction.

"I don't know why people do this and I don't want to speculate about it and I will not be distracted by it," she added.

"I think these are tactics to try to distract you from doing your work and this is the start of it. There is going to be a lot more and I realise I have to fortify myself against these attacks.

"When I was interviewed I said this is a shark tank and it seems like the attacks have started but this will not distract us from our important work."