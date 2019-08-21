Get the basics right to grow, business chamber boss urges metro

PREMIUM

Fix the infrastructure and get the basics right – that is the key to turning around Nelson Mandela Bay’s economic slump.



The city cannot grow and attract new business if the roads are in a bad state, if there are constant water disruptions and an irregular electricity supply, Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber president Andrew Muir says...

