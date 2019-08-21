Baby thrown off bridge, 'like a stone', by teacher and father of four

A teacher and father of four has admitted to the callous murder of a 15-month-old boy, who was seen as disposable.

The target was the cousin, 13-year-old Gabisile Shabane, because of her albinism. Her body parts were wanted for muti purposes.

The Middelburg High Court heard this week that the little boy, Nkosikhona Ngwenya, was abducted with Shabane.

He was thrown alive off a bridge, "like a stone", to drown in a dam near the N4 highway.

One of the four men accused of the double murders, Josiah Thubane, 40, has pleaded guilty.

In a statement, Thubane told the court he was part of the plan to kill Gabisile. He also admitted killing Nkosikhona.

“I admit that on the 27-28 of January 2018 I did unlawfully and intentionally kill the baby by throwing him off the bridge of Zaalklap River. I admit that on the next day in Cullinan, I killed Gabisile Shabane, a 13-year-old,” said Thubane.

The case was postponed to Friday for sentencing.