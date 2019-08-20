Social media divided over EFF resignations following R80,000 Ramaphosa payouts
Not everyone has praised Nkagisang Mokgosi and Tebogo Mokwele of the EFF for owning up to their misconduct by resigning - some have accused the party of having "double standards" where accountability is concerned.
In the two separate statements issued on Monday, the pair confirmed that they each received R80,000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The now-former MPs said they realise their mistake in hindsight, which was not communicating the receipt of the monies with the party leadership. They further stated that none of the money was channeled to the EFF.
"This follows deep and careful introspection about the impact of my association with the President of the ANC and the republic in which there was an exchange of money for my personal use," reads Mokwele's statement.
[Must Read] Statements by Commissars Tebogo Mokwele and Nkagisang Mokgosi pic.twitter.com/OLC3V2naOF— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 20, 2019
Here's a glimpse of divisions on Twitter:
[Must Ask] Where are the resignations from commissars Malema and Shivambu for receiving money from Mazzotti and VBS? I suppose they are too important for the revolution to make an example of......— Grant (@GrantHow) August 20, 2019
We accept your decision. sellouts!! As a EFF member in good standing , I request leadership to do lifestyle audits on all members of Central Command. We cannot have WMC in the movement.— Brâ Daki (@bra_dakii) August 20, 2019
How ironic when a guy with a genius younger brother ("Brian") or black Elon Musk is the one talking about integrity ???. The only faulty of these two is that they are lightweights in the EFF— Dilated (@DavidRadebe11) August 20, 2019
If accountability & taking responsibility had faces, these two Fighters could be those. Dignified exit✊?— Vusi Sambo (@VusiSambo) August 19, 2019
The ANC is evidently not “the enemy camp” when it comes to accepting money from it...How ironic that the EFF professes to know anything and everything that happens in Khongolose...Yet it does not even know what is happening in its own backyard ??♂️??♂️??♂️— Ongama Dlabantu (@OngamaDlabantu) August 20, 2019
Mara they didn’t do anything illegal , I’m sure they were pressured to resign & the letters look similar as well . Some ppl receive money from cigarette smugglers & fraudulent banks yet are still in high positions . Really unfair or is it because they are women? Fire is coming— Paballo (@Paballo99) August 20, 2019
A big thank you to these leaders, Fighters @NkagiMokgosi and @ntlhapa for putting the EFF first....reading their resignation letters was painful but principle and consistency dictate that I agree that it had to happen to save the image of the EFF... #TebogoMokwele— Nkanyiso Mathamba (@D_Great_NkanyiM) August 19, 2019