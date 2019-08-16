'New chapter' as Western Cape ANC gets interim leadership

The ANC in the Western Cape has new leaders – an interim structure tasked with making sure an elective conference is held within the next nine months.

The structure comes just three months after the party posted its poorest electoral performance in the province when it garnered a measly 28% in the national and provincial elections held on May 8. Its establishment also comes two months since the term of the last provincial executive ended. A provincial conference which was scheduled for June was deferred to September due to the election campaign, said the ANC at the time.

Announcing the 30-member team on Thursday, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said: “We are starting a new chapter in rebuilding and renewing the ANC. We have men and women who are now going to drive this project.”

He explained that while the interim provincial committee has nine months to ensure that ANC branches go to conference, if they are ready before the nine months are up, with a new membership system, then the conference would be held.

The team is a mix of young and old ANC leaders, including veteran former MP James Ngculu who led the provincial ANC in the 2000s at the height of the debilitating factional battles. He is however lauded by some in the ANC for personally rising above those factions, although in the end they cost the party at the polls.