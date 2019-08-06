Parliamentary committee worried about 'unavailability of rape kits'

Parliament's portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities on Tuesday expressed concern about the shortage of rape kits in police stations.

"The shortage of rape kits at police stations will hamper the police’s ability to solve rape crimes, which inadvertently leads to the justice system failing rape survivors," said chairwoman Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba.

"Women’s suffering should not be compounded by the unavailability of rape kits," she added.

Ncube-Ndaba highlighted the committee’s concern about the shortages, particularly as the police had committed to resolve the issue, and vowed to monitor the progress of more kits made available.

"The committee will monitor progress on implementing commitments made and agreed upon," added Ncube-Ndaba.