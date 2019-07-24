IPTS use brings in R17m revenue for Nelson Mandela Bay

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has collected R17m in revenue from the Integrated Public Transport System over a nine-month period.

Proud roads and transport political head Rosie Daaminds made the announcement at a media briefing at City Hall on Tuesday, where she unpacked her department’s spending and plans for the current financial year.

“When we got into office, the revenue of the IPTS for Phase 1A was less than R3m, but now we can brag and say we’re standing on R17m in less than nine months of coming into power.

“More people and more commuters are using the bus system and this is only Phase 1A,” Daaminds said.

“We look forward to the other phases to make it easier and cheaper for our people to reach wherever it is they need to reach in this city.”